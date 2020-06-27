Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) & IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) Financial Comparison

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) and IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Sanmina alerts:

This table compares Sanmina and IEC Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanmina $8.23 billion 0.20 $141.51 million $3.06 7.82 IEC Electronics $156.98 million 0.62 $4.75 million N/A N/A

Sanmina has higher revenue and earnings than IEC Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares Sanmina and IEC Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanmina 1.44% 10.40% 4.24% IEC Electronics 3.30% 20.36% 5.85%

Risk & Volatility

Sanmina has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IEC Electronics has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of Sanmina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of IEC Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Sanmina shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of IEC Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sanmina and IEC Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanmina 0 2 0 0 2.00 IEC Electronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sanmina presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.42%. IEC Electronics has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.45%. Given Sanmina’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sanmina is more favorable than IEC Electronics.

Summary

IEC Electronics beats Sanmina on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services. It also provides interconnect systems, such as printed circuit board fabrication, backplane, cable assemblies, and plastic injection moldings; mechanical systems comprising enclosures and precision machining; memory, radio frequency, optical, and microelectronic solutions; defense and aerospace products; storage solutions; and cloud-based manufacturing execution software. The company offers its products and services to companies that serve the communications networks, computing and data storage, industrial, defense and aerospace, medical, automotive, energy, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corporation and changed its name to Sanmina Corporation in November 2012. Sanmina Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

IEC Electronics Company Profile

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing. The company manufactures a range of assemblies that are incorporated into various products, such as aerospace and defense systems, medical devices, industrial equipment, and transportation products. It serves medical, industrial, aerospace, and defense sectors through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of manufacturer's representatives. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.