Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.82. Selective Insurance Group reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, Director William M. Rue purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.45 per share, with a total value of $1,311,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 355,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,628,666.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.96 per share, with a total value of $50,960.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,513,000 after acquiring an additional 109,380 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,756,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,714,000 after acquiring an additional 49,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,862. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $81.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.