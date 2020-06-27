Selfkey Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $560,418.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Binance and RightBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00046082 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $463.21 or 0.05090281 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003106 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00055325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031576 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011930 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,076,465,841 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, Tidex, RightBTC, ABCC, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.