Shift (SHIFT) Price Tops $0.0300 on Exchanges

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 27th. Shift has a total market capitalization of $415,694.22 and $478.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shift has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Shift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Shift is www.shiftproject.com . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

