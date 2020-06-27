ShipChain Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ShipChain has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $7.59 million and approximately $364,190.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00045657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.09 or 0.04868510 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003068 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00055731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031245 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011830 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

