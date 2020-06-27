Siacoin (SC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.01 Million

Siacoin (CURRENCY:SC) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $110.24 million and $9.01 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bisq, LBank and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,019.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.54 or 0.02456396 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.20 or 0.02408219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00457046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013712 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00680349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00061570 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00578617 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00016418 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 41,817,047,634 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is /r/Siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @SiaTechHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “The foundation of Sia is a proof of work blockchain. Storage contracts are a new type of transaction that get enforced by the blockchain. Sia's hashing algorithm is blake2b. p2pool and multisig wallets are both supported on Sia. When a file is uploaded to Sia, a storage contract is created containing the Merkle root of the file, a reward for the host, and a penalty for the host (both in siacoins). After an agreed-upon duration, the host is required to prove that the file is still available by providing a random Merkle proof. If the proof is valid, the host is rewarded; otherwise, the host is penalized. Random numbers are generated deterministically using the most recent block as a seed. Sia has support for two way payment channels, and two way contract diffs. Among other things, this provides massive scalability, and eliminates the need for untrustworthy 0-confirmation transactions. Once you join a payment channel network, all transactions within that network will be instant and final, with no risk of a double spend. Reliability is achieved by using erasure coding in a massively distributed environment. Erasure coding allows a file to be split into many pieces, such that the original file can be recovered using only a few of them. For example, you can take a 50 MB file, break it into 200 pieces that are 1 MB each, and then you can recover the original file from *any* 50 of the pieces. This method has the same overhead as creating 4 complete copies of the file, yet is much more reliable because it's much less likely that 151 out of 200 hosts will go offline than it is that 4 out of 4 hosts will go offline. As the network grows, we will apply statistical analysis to determine the redundancy required to provide 99.9999% reliability on files. It is likely that 3x overhead is absurd overkill, and statistical analysis will give an accurate picture of how much overhead is required. Using 200 hosts to store a file means that downloads can be massively parallel. Even if the average Sia host does not have quick upload speeds, the massive parallelism enabled by Sia means that downloads will be blazing fast anyway. In addition, you can choose to connect only to the datacenters that are the closest and the fastest. This optimization (known as a CDN) is a hugely expensive project for a traditional cloud storage service, but for Sia it is a natural consequence of the decentralized network. As security is a top priority of Sia, all encryption is performed locally; the people storing your files will have no ability to see what you have uploaded. Not only is every file encrypted separately, every *piece* of every file is encrypted separately, and hosts are not told which pieces are part of the same file. “

Buying and Selling Siacoin

Siacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, CoinEx, Bittrex, Upbit, LBank, QBTC, Poloniex, Bitbns, Binance, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

