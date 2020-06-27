Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Price Up 20.8% This Week

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

SAI is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

