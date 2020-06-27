SIX (SIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.96 Million

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. SIX has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $251,099.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIX token can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, Liquid and Stellarport. Over the last week, SIX has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.39 or 0.01848631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00170414 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00048858 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00109697 BTC.

SIX Token Profile

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official website is six.network . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork

Buying and Selling SIX

SIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Coinsuper and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

