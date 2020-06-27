Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. Solar Capital posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.43 million. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 29.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLRC shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $23.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Solar Capital from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Solar Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Solar Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Solar Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solar Capital during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solar Capital during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 57.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 94,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,061. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $680.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.31. Solar Capital has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $21.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

