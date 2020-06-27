Spiking (SPIKE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $674,063.00

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Spiking token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $970,273.34 and approximately $674,063.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spiking has traded up 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00046083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.54 or 0.05007320 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003150 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00055221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031538 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011864 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking is a token. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Spiking's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking's official website is spiking.com. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

