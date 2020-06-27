SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of SSNC stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,081,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average is $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $130,712,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,620,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,071,000 after buying an additional 1,807,278 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $39,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,008,000 after purchasing an additional 622,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,634,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,659,000 after purchasing an additional 593,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

