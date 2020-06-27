Status Trading Down 16.2% This Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Status has a market capitalization of $74.41 million and approximately $13.82 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cobinhood, Upbit and OTCBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.54 or 0.01768919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00167549 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00049015 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00106482 BTC.

Status Profile

Status’ genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official website is status.im

Status Token Trading

Status can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, GOPAX, OTCBTC, IDCM, DragonEX, Liqui, ChaoEX, Bittrex, CoinTiger, Ovis, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Radar Relay, Gatecoin, Poloniex, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Huobi, DDEX, IDEX, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Tidex, Neraex, ZB.COM, LATOKEN, Upbit, Ethfinex, Bithumb, BigONE, Koinex, Bancor Network, OKEx, Livecoin, IDAX, OOOBTC, Binance and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

