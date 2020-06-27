Steem (STEEM) Trading Down 6% This Week

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002192 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, RuDEX, GOPAX and Poloniex. In the last week, Steem has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $73.27 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,014.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.70 or 0.02414865 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00638365 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010350 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000663 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000472 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 387,693,753 coins and its circulating supply is 370,719,659 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official website is steem.com

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, OpenLedger DEX, RuDEX, Upbit, Poloniex, Binance, Bithumb, Huobi, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

