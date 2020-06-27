Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SFIX. Nomura Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.68.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.39 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Scott Darling sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $33,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J William Gurley purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $15,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 944,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,210.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 430,507 shares of company stock valued at $9,818,248. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 43.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

