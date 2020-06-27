Stratis Price Tops $0.44 on Top Exchanges (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. Stratis has a market cap of $44.11 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00004898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, SouthXchange, Bithumb and Binance. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007356 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000453 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000615 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00041446 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,854,657 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, SouthXchange, Bithumb, Livecoin, Crex24, Coinrail, Bittrex, Cryptomate, Poloniex, Upbit, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

