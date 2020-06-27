Suedzucker AG (ETR:SZU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Suedzucker AG (ETR:SZU) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €14.93 ($16.78).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SZU shares. Warburg Research set a €15.60 ($17.53) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.39) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of ETR SZU traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €14.05 ($15.79). 164,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.94. Suedzucker has a 1-year low of €9.97 ($11.20) and a 1-year high of €17.16 ($19.28).

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

