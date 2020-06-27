Suedzucker AG (ETR:SZU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Suedzucker AG (ETR:SZU) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €14.93 ($16.78).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SZU shares. Warburg Research set a €15.60 ($17.53) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.39) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of ETR SZU traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €14.05 ($15.79). 164,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.94. Suedzucker has a 1-year low of €9.97 ($11.20) and a 1-year high of €17.16 ($19.28).

About Suedzucker

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Analyst Recommendations for Suedzucker (ETR:SZU)

Receive News & Ratings for Suedzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suedzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit