SunTrust Banks Boosts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $112.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks from $88.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Etsy from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Etsy from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Etsy from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.05.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $102.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.10, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.69. Etsy has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $104.28.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.34 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $53,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $73,311.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,311.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,090 shares of company stock valued at $22,537,118 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Etsy by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

