Suretly Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Suretly token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00003334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. Suretly has a total market cap of $70,960.06 and $1,627.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00045657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $439.09 or 0.04868510 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003068 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00055731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031245 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011830 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,961 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

