Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks Sales Estimate reports. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRNA opened at $0.03 on Friday. Surna has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

Get Surna alerts:

About Surna

Surna Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells environmental control and air sanitation systems for commercial, and state-and provincial-regulated indoor cannabis cultivation facilities in the United States and Canada. It offers chillers, fan coils and air handlers, dehumidifiers, and odor control and air sanitation equipment, as well as controllers, such as thermostats; and system design and engineering services.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Surna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.