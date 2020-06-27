Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks Sales Estimate reports. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter.
Shares of OTCMKTS SRNA opened at $0.03 on Friday. Surna has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.
About Surna
