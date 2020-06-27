T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.95.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $94.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, May 1st.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $4.99 on Friday, reaching $105.20. 22,490,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,735,409. T-Mobile Us has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $111.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.14. The stock has a market cap of $136.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.30.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 300,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 38.3% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Retirement Network purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 11.1% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 40,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. 23.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

