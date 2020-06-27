Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $96.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Taro Pharmaceutical Industries an industry rank of 85 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently commented on TARO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of NYSE TARO traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.21. 30,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.57. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $99.69.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $174.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.25 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 25.6% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

