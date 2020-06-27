Tether (USDT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $21.12 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $9.20 billion and approximately $21.12 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Tether token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00011103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, DragonEX, Sistemkoin and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.54 or 0.01768919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00167549 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00049015 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00106482 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 9,479,177,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,187,991,663 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cobinhood, Exmo, Liqui, DragonEX, UEX, CoinTiger, MBAex, OKEx, HitBTC, LBank, Sistemkoin, Bibox, Poloniex, OOOBTC, BigONE, Instant Bitex, Trade By Trade, FCoin, BtcTurk, IDAX, CoinEx, B2BX, QBTC, ZB.COM, BitForex, Upbit, C2CX, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, DigiFinex, Binance, Coinut, TDAX, TOPBTC, Iquant, Kraken, BitMart, BTC-Alpha, ABCC, ChaoEX, Kryptono, Bittrex, IDCM, Huobi, EXX, Gate.io and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.