TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.29 (Strong Buy) from the twelve brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and nine have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TFI International’s rating score has declined by 14.2% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $37.88 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.37 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given TFI International an industry rank of 200 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TFI International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

TFII stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.98. 81,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,176. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38. TFI International has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $36.65.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $924.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

