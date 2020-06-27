The Ensign Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

The Ensign Group has a payout ratio of 7.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group stock traded down $1.88 on Friday, reaching $39.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.24. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $63.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENSG. BidaskClub lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.