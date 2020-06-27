The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, June 19th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

The Hackett Group has a payout ratio of 60.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Hackett Group to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $12.51. 595,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,686. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.70. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $69.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.27 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 7.77%. Research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

HCKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

