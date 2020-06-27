Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.77. Tree Island Steel has a 52-week low of C$1.11 and a 52-week high of C$2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 million and a PE ratio of -26.28.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$57.99 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Tree Island Steel will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

