Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.77. Tree Island Steel has a twelve month low of C$1.11 and a twelve month high of C$2.28. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 million and a P/E ratio of -26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.73, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$57.99 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tree Island Steel will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

