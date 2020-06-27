Trollcoin (TROLL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 34.8% against the dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $215,711.46 and $1.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00028294 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,165.65 or 1.00528452 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001183 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00093244 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006603 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000467 BTC.

About Trollcoin

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

