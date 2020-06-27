TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.0154 on Major Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last seven days, TRON has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Kryptono, Coinnest and IDCM. TRON has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $558.64 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.63 or 0.01759019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00167746 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00049163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00106857 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About TRON

TRON’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TRON is tron.network . The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bithumb, Coindeal, Ovis, Bitfinex, LATOKEN, WazirX, CoinEgg, DigiFinex, Huobi, Allcoin, DDEX, Exrates, Rfinex, Gate.io, ChaoEX, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Cobinhood, Fatbtc, LBank, Braziliex, IDAX, Bibox, Livecoin, Exmo, BitFlip, CoinBene, Stocks.Exchange, CoinTiger, CoinEx, YoBit, OEX, RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Neraex, Zebpay, Coinnest, BitForex, Sistemkoin, Kucoin, Cryptomate, Liquid, Mercatox, Liqui, CoinExchange, Indodax, LiteBit.eu, IDCM, Tokenomy, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OTCBTC, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, DragonEX, Binance, Koinex, Bitbns, CoinFalcon, Kryptono, BTC-Alpha, Hotbit, OKEx and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.