TrueFlip (TFL) Price Hits $0.47

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00005137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $2,781.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00046065 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.13 or 0.05029610 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003167 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00055337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031608 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011872 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip (TFL) is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

