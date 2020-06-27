Truegame Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Truegame token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Truegame has a market capitalization of $153,395.76 and approximately $2,681.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00046235 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.01 or 0.05152752 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003093 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00055356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031646 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012095 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

TGAME is a token. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

