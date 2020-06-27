UltraNote Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (XUN)

UltraNote Coin (CURRENCY:XUN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One UltraNote Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. UltraNote Coin has a market cap of $87.24 and approximately $3.00 worth of UltraNote Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UltraNote Coin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00690475 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004535 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

UltraNote Coin Coin Profile

UltraNote Coin (XUN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. UltraNote Coin’s total supply is 19,315,937,743 coins and its circulating supply is 205,141,436 coins. UltraNote Coin’s official website is ultranote.org . The Reddit community for UltraNote Coin is /r/UltraNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UltraNote Coin’s official Twitter account is @Ultranotecoin

Buying and Selling UltraNote Coin

UltraNote Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltraNote Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

