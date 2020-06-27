UnlimitedIP Hits One Day Volume of $205,114.00 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Allcoin, HADAX and LBank. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $5.26 million and approximately $205,114.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.71 or 0.01842102 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00170661 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00049478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00110296 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,276,568,735 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Allcoin, HADAX, LBank and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.