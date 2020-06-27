Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URGN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urogen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ URGN traded down $2.03 on Monday, reaching $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 392,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,638. Urogen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.80.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.17). Research analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the first quarter worth $4,831,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 164,222 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 834,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after acquiring an additional 154,007 shares during the last quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 131.5% during the first quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 251,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 142,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,571,000 after acquiring an additional 99,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Analyst Recommendations for Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit