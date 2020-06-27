Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URGN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urogen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ URGN traded down $2.03 on Monday, reaching $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 392,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,638. Urogen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.80.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.17). Research analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the first quarter worth $4,831,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 164,222 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 834,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after acquiring an additional 154,007 shares during the last quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 131.5% during the first quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 251,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 142,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,571,000 after acquiring an additional 99,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.