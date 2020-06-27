Verge Market Capitalization Tops $103.81 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Huobi and Upbit. Verge has a market capitalization of $103.81 million and approximately $10.12 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00457046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013712 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000717 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006630 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000421 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,310,129,543 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Graviex, CoinExchange, Binance, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, Crex24, Coindeal, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, SouthXchange, Upbit, Gate.io, Bitbns, Bitfinex, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

