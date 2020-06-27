VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.298 per share on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

VICI Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 96.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.7%.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,811,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,613,689. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.16. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 69.43, a quick ratio of 69.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.68 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

