Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.18). Warrior Met Coal posted earnings of $2.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.78 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share.

HCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Warrior Met Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

NYSE HCC traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 856,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,431. The company has a market capitalization of $793.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $26.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

