Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.05 Million

Brokerages expect Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) to announce sales of $137.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.76 million. Warrior Met Coal posted sales of $397.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year sales of $830.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $693.05 million to $918.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $945.00 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period.

HCC stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 856,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,431. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $26.90.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

