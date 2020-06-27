Waves Trading 7.2% Lower This Week (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00012377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Indodax and COSS. Waves has a market cap of $114.16 million and $31.58 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Waves has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00017466 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012161 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005092 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About Waves

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 102,316,312 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, COSS, Indodax, Huobi, Bittrex, Coinbe, Liqui, Cryptohub, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BCEX, Upbit, Gate.io, YoBit, HitBTC, Binance, Coinrail, Kuna, Bitbns, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Livecoin, OKEx and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

