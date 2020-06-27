Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WES shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

WES stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. 2,974,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,588,502. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 3.95.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.78 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 11.48%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. FMR LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,321,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. 36.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

