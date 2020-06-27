WeTrust (TRST) Market Cap Reaches $560,163.64

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WeTrust token can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $560,163.64 and approximately $285.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00046235 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $469.01 or 0.05152752 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003093 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00055356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031646 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012095 BTC.

About WeTrust

TRST is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

