WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Get WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS:WTKWY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,836. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average of $72.79. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.65. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $79.70.

About WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Read More: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (WTKWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.