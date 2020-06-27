World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of WWE have surged in the past three months. The stock got a boost following the company’s impressive first-quarter 2020 results. Notably, the company continued with its earnings beat streak for the fourth quarter in row. Further, revenues outdid the consensus mark following a miss in the preceding four quarters. Also, both the top and bottom lines grew year-over-year. Management informed that the company’s quarterly performance was “largely unimpacted” by the coronavirus outbreak. It also notified that the company has undertaken necessary steps such as short-term cost reductions and cash flow improvement actions to address the challenges related to the pandemic. However, falling revenues from Live Events is a concern. Ability to stage events in the presence of fans was impacted in the later part of the quarter.”

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WWE. Loop Capital lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE WWE traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.36. 1,107,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,501. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.17. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 40.28%. The company had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 23,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley Blum sold 16,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $741,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,613 shares of company stock worth $3,260,094 over the last three months. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 775,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 139,523 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.