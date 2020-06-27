Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of medicines through the application of its proprietary discovery platform, which it refer to as Extreme Genetics. Xenon is developing proprietary product candidates for the treatment of both orphan as well as more prevalent diseases. The company offers Glybera (R), a gene therapy for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan disorder. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $43,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,623.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $69,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,022.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

