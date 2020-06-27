Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) declared a dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, January 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Yamana Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Yamana Gold to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,037,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,529,410. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.78.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AUY shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.89.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.