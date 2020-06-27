YEE Market Cap Hits $1.95 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, YEE has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. YEE has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $7.71 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, ABCC, FCoin and CoinTiger.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00046103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $455.87 or 0.05012503 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003268 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00055295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031512 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011887 BTC.

About YEE

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, FCoin, DEx.top, DigiFinex, Huobi, ABCC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

