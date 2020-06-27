YEE Market Capitalization Reaches $1.95 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last week, YEE has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. YEE has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $7.71 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, ABCC, OKEx and DEx.top.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00046103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $455.87 or 0.05012503 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003268 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00055295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031512 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011887 BTC.

About YEE

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, DigiFinex, Huobi, FCoin, OKEx, CoinTiger and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

