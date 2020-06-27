Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $969.83 Million

Analysts predict that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will report sales of $969.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $960.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $976.90 million. Ciena posted sales of $960.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $3.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

NYSE CIEN traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $53.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.56. Ciena has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $87,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $130,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,385 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Ciena by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ciena by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,619,000 after purchasing an additional 96,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in Ciena by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 26,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ciena (CIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.