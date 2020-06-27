Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) to Announce -$0.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) will report ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.51). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGTA. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,708. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. Magenta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

