Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.88 million during the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%.

MMLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Martin Midstream Partners from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $5,102,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MMLP traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,644. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $87.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.21. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $7.26.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

